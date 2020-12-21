AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi Arabia, under its Vision 2030 reform plans, has encouraged foreign investment particularly in the technology sector and courted Silicon Valley players.
  • The collaboration taps into rapidly expanding demand for cloud services in Saudi Arabia,
Reuters Updated 21 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco Development Co, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to customers in Saudi Arabia, Aramco said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, under its Vision 2030 reform plans, has encouraged foreign investment particularly in the technology sector and courted Silicon Valley players.

Aramco said Saudi Arabia is being added to the global network of Google Cloud Platform regions, as part of a strategic alliance agreement signed between the company and Google Cloud this month.

Google Cloud will establish and operate a new cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a new company will be formed after required regulatory clearances to supply cloud solutions and services to customers, Aramco said.

The collaboration taps into rapidly expanding demand for cloud services in Saudi Arabia, a market that is projected to be worth up to $10 billion by 2030, Aramco said.

Currently Saudi telecom operators are among the cloud service providers in the country.

aramco Saudi Aramco Development Co Google Cloud

