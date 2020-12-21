Key facets of the $900 billion U.S coronavirus relief bill

On Sunday, bipartisan lawmakers in the United States Congress released a long-awaited $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, which is expected to be signed into law by President Trump.

This relief package will be combined with an additional $1.4 trillion in federal funding and tax provisions to facilitate federal agencies through the end of September.

Democrats have argued that more relief legislation will be required once President-elect Biden takes office in January, which would include local provisions at the state level; as the United States Congress will have appropriated nearly $4 trillion in federal funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 300,000 people across the country.

The key facets of this $900 billion relief package are as follows: