AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,554 Decreased By ▼ -59 (-1.28%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By ▼ -407.63 (-1.76%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N MPA submits resignation to speaker Punjab Assembly

  • “PML-N MPAs from NA-120, PP-137, PP-138, and PP-139 should also resign from their assembly seats,” says Ahmed Sharaqpuri.
  • The lawmaker has openly opposed PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif saying that he cannot support the narrative of the party chief for targeting national institutions.
BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2020

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri on Monday submitted his resignation to the speaker of Punjab Assembly after the party asked the lawmakers to submit resignations with the leadership.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the speaker had received the resignation from PML-N lawmaker, which quoted him as saying that his resignation should be considered accepted if the entire party resigns from the assembly.

Sharaqpuri said that he had offered to submit joint resignations to the speaker.

“PML-N MPAs from NA-120, PP-137, PP-138, and PP-139 should also resign from their assembly seats,” he said. Sharaqpuri was part of the panel with lawmakers of these constituencies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharaqpuri, has openly opposed PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and said that he cannot support the narrative of the party chief for targeting national institutions.

The lawmaker had faced the consequences of opposing PML-N supremo’s narrative as he was suspended from the party.

He clarified that he has no personal difference with Nawaz Sharif but he could not endorse such stances to target national institutions.

Punjab assembly PML N MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri

PML-N MPA submits resignation to speaker Punjab Assembly

Chines Ambassador meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ: ISPR

There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi

Global arms sales by top 25 companies up by 8.5 percent in 2019

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters