PML-N MPA submits resignation to speaker Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri on Monday submitted his resignation to the speaker of Punjab Assembly after the party asked the lawmakers to submit resignations with the leadership.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the speaker had received the resignation from PML-N lawmaker, which quoted him as saying that his resignation should be considered accepted if the entire party resigns from the assembly.

Sharaqpuri said that he had offered to submit joint resignations to the speaker.

“PML-N MPAs from NA-120, PP-137, PP-138, and PP-139 should also resign from their assembly seats,” he said. Sharaqpuri was part of the panel with lawmakers of these constituencies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharaqpuri, has openly opposed PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and said that he cannot support the narrative of the party chief for targeting national institutions.

The lawmaker had faced the consequences of opposing PML-N supremo’s narrative as he was suspended from the party.

He clarified that he has no personal difference with Nawaz Sharif but he could not endorse such stances to target national institutions.