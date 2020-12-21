AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
World

Saudi Arabia, Oman to close borders for one week over new COVID strain

  • Fellow Gulf Arab state Oman will close its land, air and sea borders for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported on Monday.
  • In Kuwait, the civil aviation authority added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries on Sunday, meaning all flights from it are banned.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders late on Sunday and suspended international commercial flights for a renewable week over fears of a new coronavirus strain, but foreign flights already in the country can leave, the Interior Ministry said.

Fellow Gulf Arab state Oman will close its land, air and sea borders for one week starting Tuesday, state television reported on Monday.

In Kuwait, the civil aviation authority added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries on Sunday, meaning all flights from it are banned.

Several countries have cut travel ties with Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Saudi Arabia Oman COVID cases Gulf Arab state

