Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

  • On Sunday, 8,066 new deaths and 539,656 new cases were recorded worldwide.
AFP 21 Dec 2020

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,693,576 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on on Monday.

At least 76,728,230 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 48,823,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 8,066 new deaths and 539,656 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,591 new deaths, followed by Russia with 493 and Brazil with 408.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 317,684 deaths from 17,847,630 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 186,764 deaths from 7,238,600 cases, India with 145,810 deaths from 10,055,560 cases, Mexico with 118,202 deaths from 1,320,545 cases, and Italy with 68,799 deaths from 1,953,185 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 161 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy with 114, Slovenia with 113, Peru 113 and Bosnia-Herzegovina at 111.

Europe overall has 518,015 deaths from 23,945,977 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 485,197 deaths from 14,669,239 infections, and the United States and Canada 331,884 deaths from 18,353,687 cases.

Asia has reported 211,156 deaths from 13,441,395 cases, the Middle East 87,053 deaths from 3,774,822 cases, Africa 59,327 deaths from 2,512,347 cases, and Oceania 944 deaths from 30,763 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

