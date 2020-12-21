AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By ▼ -58.55 (-1.27%)
BR30 22,715 Decreased By ▼ -421.7 (-1.82%)
KSE100 43,334 Decreased By ▼ -462.56 (-1.06%)
KSE30 18,023 Decreased By ▼ -265.97 (-1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks sink as new coronavirus strain shuts UK

  • The FTSE 100 touched its lowest since Dec. 2 in early trading, but clawed back some of its losses to trade down 1.2% as the pound's 2% drop limited a fall in the exporter-heavy index.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

UK blue-chip stocks fell to a near three-week low on Monday as a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus prompted tougher restrictions, while a fresh ban on travellers from Britain hammered airline and oil stocks.

The FTSE 100 touched its lowest since Dec. 2 in early trading, but clawed back some of its losses to trade down 1.2% as the pound's 2% drop limited a fall in the exporter-heavy index.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell were the biggest drags on the index as oil prices fell more than 3% on the latest round of European restrictions.

Shell also took a hit from its move to write down the value of its oil and gas assets by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion following a string of impairments this year.

British Airways-owner IAG and easyJet fell about 8%, while InterContinental Hotels Group dropped 4% after its European neighbours and other countries cut transport ties due to fears about the new coronavirus strain.

"We are in the middle of a perfect storm of both COVID-19 and Brexit," said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank. "It is catastrophic as the entire island is cutoff from the continent and that has repercussions on the market."

The FTSE 100 has lost 14.3% so far this year and is on course for the worst year since the global financial crisis in 2008-09 as pandemic-driven lockdowns battered the economy and led to mass layoffs.

The domestically focused FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, shed 1.9% with no Brexit trade deal in sight and just days to go until a transition period expires at the end of the year.

Pub groups JD Wetherspoon and Mitchells & Butlers were also a drag on the index due to worries about the latest restrictions.

London stocks FTSE 100 BP Royal Dutch Shell coronavirus case Rabobank Pub groups JD Wetherspoon Mitchells & Butlers InterContinental Hotels Group

London stocks sink as new coronavirus strain shuts UK

JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar self-isolating after feeling unwell

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters