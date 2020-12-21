Markets
Italy's Eni, Thailand's PTTEP win offshore exploration license in UAE
- The concession expires in 35 years if the exploration phase, which can last for up to nine years, is successful.
21 Dec 2020
United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has awarded Italian energy group Eni and Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) the license to explore Offshore Block 3, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.
ADNOC said the consortium, of which Eni will hold 70% and PTTEP 30%, will invest up to $412 million during the exploration phase.
The concession expires in 35 years if the exploration phase, which can last for up to nine years, is successful.
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Italy's Eni, Thailand's PTTEP win offshore exploration license in UAE
JUI-F chief, 20 other politicians have serious life threats, warns interior minister
PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar self-isolating after feeling unwell
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs
Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Read more stories
Comments