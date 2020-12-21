AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Pakistan’s TIOs are ‘beginning to deliver results,’ says Dawood

  • The advisor informed that 44 TIOs were selected under the reformed system, and “this is now beginning to deliver results.”
Ali Ahmed 21 Dec 2020

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the latest selection of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) serving in the Ministry of Commerce, after the process was revamped last year is bearing fruit for Pakistan.

“People have generally complained about the performance of Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs) of MOC, posted in Pakistan’s Embassies abroad (formerly Commercial Counselors). The process for selection & performance evaluation of TIOs was revamped and made more rigorous in 2019,” said Dawood in a series of tweets on Monday.

The advisor informed that 44 TIOs were selected under the reformed system, and “this is now beginning to deliver results.”

The advisor then highlighted some recent shining successes TOIs achieved due to their interventions including; the TIO in Sri Lanka got the CESS on imports of Kinnows decreased, just days ago, the advisr informed that cess has been reverted to Rs. 30/kg from Rs. 160/kg. The advisor thanked the All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Importers Association, Patron Chief, Waheed Ahmed for bringing the issue to the notice of Ministry of Commerce.

Dawood continued that the TIO in Jeddah got the illegal registration of brand-name KERNAL cancelled. “The TIO in Japan help removing ban on export of ANIMAL CASINGS from Pakistan,” he informed.

