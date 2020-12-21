PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

(Karachi) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation, and issues of common interest, local media reported on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Imran said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have strengthened with the passage of time.

Both also discussed bilateral cooperation and the ways to tackle the COVID-19 situation collectively. The resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties was reaffirmed.

Earlier, Pakistan paid back Saudi Arabia $1 billion out of a $3 billion loan that it secured one and a half year ago to avoid default on international debt obligations after the kingdom decided to reduce its financial support.

