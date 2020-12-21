AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
Dec 21, 2020

PM meets Saudi envoy, says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic ties

  • Both dignitaries discussed bilateral cooperation and the ways to tackle the COVID-19 situation collectively
  • Imran, Saeed Al-Maliki resolve to further strengthen longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation, and issues of common interest, local media reported on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Imran said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have strengthened with the passage of time.

Both also discussed bilateral cooperation and the ways to tackle the COVID-19 situation collectively. The resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties was reaffirmed.

Earlier, Pakistan paid back Saudi Arabia $1 billion out of a $3 billion loan that it secured one and a half year ago to avoid default on international debt obligations after the kingdom decided to reduce its financial support.

Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as the second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan, as Islamabad reaches out to Beijing for a commercial loan to help it offset pressure.

