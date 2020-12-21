AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
PIA cancels flight operation to KSA, after latest restrictions

  • He said that these flights would remain canceled till Saudi Arabia opens their airspace for international flights.
Ali Ahmed 21 Dec 2020

Amid Saudi government's decision to impose a week-long suspension on all international flights, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has announced to cancel its flights scheduled for today (Monday) to different destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media in Karachi, PIA spokesman, Abdullah Khan said it is due to the resurgence of COVID-19, that flights are being stopped and the duration of this suspension may be further extended. He said that the national carrier decided to cancel its flight Nos. PK-9739 and PK-9760 from Multan and Lahore to Jeddah.

Moreover, those on routes Lahore-Jeddah-Lahore, Islamabad-Dammam-Islamabad, Lahore-Dammam-Lahore, and Karachi-Medina-Karachi have also been canceled. He said flights from Lahore to Medina, Medina to Karachi, Madina to Multan, and Karachi-Jeddah-Karachi are also suspended.

He said that these flights would remain canceled till Saudi Arabia opens their airspace for international flights.

He advised passengers to contact concerned PIA officials via 786-786-111 for their queries and needed guidance besides getting registered their correct contact numbers, through PIA call centers, so that they may be kept updated about flight status.

