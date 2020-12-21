CM Punjab Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) , Focal Person to the CM confirms on Monday.

According to the focal person, CM Punjab Buzdar has tested positive for COVID-19. He had mild symptoms (Fever and Flu) since last night and in self-isolation as per the advice of Doctors.

Buzdar is self-isolating in the CM house, said a statement issued by CM's media team.

"Buzdar has suspended all his work engagements and has been advised by his doctors to rest," tweeted CM Punjab's media team.

He had chaired many meetings in the last one week.

It is worth to mention here that many politicians including Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Asad Umar, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others have been infected with the deadly virus.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the pandemic has claimed 62 lives in past 24 hours.

During the aforementioned period, 1,792 new infections were reported across the country. The total count of active cases is 40,491 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 5.15 per cent.

With fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 458,968. A total of 34,772 tests were conducted across the country during this period.