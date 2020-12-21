World
India records 24,337 new coronavirus cases
- A total of 145,810 people in India have died of COVID-19, with 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
21 Dec 2020
MUMBAI: India has recorded 24,337 new cases of the novel coronavirus, health ministry data showed on Monday, taking its tally to 10.06 million infections.
India's total number of infections passed the 10 million milestone mark on Saturday, but the rate of new infections has slowed considerably since a September peak.
India records 24,337 new coronavirus cases
