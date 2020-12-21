Markets
Hong Kong stocks slip in morning
- The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 percent, or 54.41 points, to 26,444.19.
21 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session slightly lower as surging virus infections and new lockdowns in several countries overshadowed news that US lawmakers had finally agreed a new stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 percent, or 54.41 points, to 26,444.19.
There is no external pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Qureshi
Hong Kong stocks slip in morning
Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs
Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound
What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?
Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt
Read more stories
Comments