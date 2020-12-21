AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,603 Decreased By ▼ -9.64 (-0.21%)
BR30 23,007 Decreased By ▼ -129.28 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,739 Decreased By ▼ -57.75 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,214 Decreased By ▼ -75.14 (-0.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan exploring new trade avenues, to achieve $26bn exports target

  • The Advisor said regional trade and economic integration would play a huge role in enhancing connectivity with Central Asian States and Afghanistan.
Ali Ahmed 21 Dec 2020

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has informed that the government is exploring new trade markets across the world, to achieve the $26 billion export target in the next three years.

Reportedly the advisor said that trade diversification, regional trade integration through Gwadar Port and exploring new markets in Africa, North, and South America, and enhancing the production of engineering goods are the main agenda of the incumbent government to boost exports.

The Advisor said regional trade and economic integration would play a huge role in enhancing connectivity with the Central Asian States and Afghanistan.

He said another major focus of the government is on expanding the role of the digital economy and connecting with the international market, to increase exports and create new employment opportunities for youth.

Abdul Razak Dawood pakistan exports

Pakistan exploring new trade avenues, to achieve $26bn exports target

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters