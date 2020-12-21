Pakistan exploring new trade avenues, to achieve $26bn exports target

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has informed that the government is exploring new trade markets across the world, to achieve the $26 billion export target in the next three years.

Reportedly the advisor said that trade diversification, regional trade integration through Gwadar Port and exploring new markets in Africa, North, and South America, and enhancing the production of engineering goods are the main agenda of the incumbent government to boost exports.

The Advisor said regional trade and economic integration would play a huge role in enhancing connectivity with the Central Asian States and Afghanistan.

He said another major focus of the government is on expanding the role of the digital economy and connecting with the international market, to increase exports and create new employment opportunities for youth.