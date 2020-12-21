KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has suspended all educational activities at madrassahs till further orders due to an increase in the coronavirus cases in the province.

KP Home Secretary Ikramullah Khan said the decision was taken in the public's larger interest. He appealed to ulema to cooperate with the government until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Any violators of the restriction will be penalised under the relevant law, DAWN reported. Last week, the city administration imposed a smart lockdown in several areas in Peshawar, which has been the worst hit by the coronavirus.

Last week, a report prepared by the National Emergency Centre of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the city's coronavirus positivity rate stands at 9.3 %.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also closed all seminaries across the province. "The deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners concerned as well as personnel of the law enforcement agencies not below the rank of inspector of police or equivalent rank of other law enforcement agencies are empowered under Section 3(1) of the said acts to take legal action on an act contravention of this order issued thereunder,” a notification issued by the Sindh home department said.