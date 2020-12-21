Pakistan to launch Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project in the federal capital today (Monday).

Under the project, one million hectares of Pakistan's forests will produce seven types of honey. Whereas, the production of honey will increase from 12,000 metric tons to 70,000 metric tons.

During the inauguration, Minister for Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam will give briefing. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be present.

This will be a joint project between the Ministry of Climate Change and Science and Technology. Under the project, the National Bank will provide loans and NAVTEC will provide training to the citizens, whereas, the Ministry of Science and Technology will set up honey laboratories across the country.

Pakistan will produce berry, cactus, phalai, Russian oak, and rubina honey. Pakistan will be able to export honey worth Rs 45 billion annually to different countries.

The Billion Tree project will employ 70,000 to 80,000 people, meanwhile, the National Bank will allocate Rs 9 billion for the loan.