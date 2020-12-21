World
Qatar approves Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency use
- Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Monday.
21 Dec 2020
CAIRO: Qatar's Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.
Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Monday.
