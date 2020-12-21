AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Benzema brilliance helps Real Madrid win fifth game in a row

  • The French forward got Real off to a flying start by scoring in the sixth minute, trapping a chipped pass from Rodrygo with his right foot and calmly finishing into the net with his left for a fifth goal in his last four matches in all competitions.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

EIBAR: Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema kept up his impressive run of form by scoring and providing two assists in a 3-1 win away to Eibar on Sunday, taking the champions level on points with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

The French forward got Real off to a flying start by scoring in the sixth minute, trapping a chipped pass from Rodrygo with his right foot and calmly finishing into the net with his left for a fifth goal in his last four matches in all competitions.

He was the architect of Madrid's second goal in the 13th, beating a defender by the byline and cutting the ball back to the edge of the area, where Luka Modric was waiting to slam it high into the net with one touch.

Eibar got back into contention with a curling long-range strike from Kike Garcia in the 28th minute. However, Zinedine Zidane's side sealed the points with a Lucas Vazquez goal in stoppage time, created by another fine pass from Benzema, to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.

La Liga Atletico madrid Zinedine Zidane Karim Benzema Eibar Luka Modric

