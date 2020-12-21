AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,011 Decreased By ▼ -125.96 (-0.54%)
KSE100 43,775 Decreased By ▼ -21.82 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -57.83 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KSA suspends international flights amid COVIS-19 second wave

  • A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that those who have come from any European country or country where the pandemic has spread since December 8, 2020, should take the following steps.
Ali Ahmed 21 Dec 2020

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights, amid a second wave of coronavirus.

According to the statement issued by the Saudi Interior Ministry said that flights have been temporarily suspended for a week. According to the notification, the decision to suspend flights could be extended for more than a week.

According to a detailed statement issued by the Saudi Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Health has reported that the wave of the new type of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in different countries. Final information about the virus has not yet been obtained.

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that those who have come from any European country or country where the pandemic has spread since December 8, 2020, should take the following steps.

Such people should quarantine themselves at home for two weeks. Have a coronavirus test during quarantine and repeat this test every 5 days.

People who have come from a Europe or a country where the epidemic has spread in the last 3 months should get a coronavirus test immediately.

flights KSA COVID

KSA suspends international flights amid COVIS-19 second wave

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters