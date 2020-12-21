KSA suspends international flights amid COVIS-19 second wave

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended all international passenger flights, amid a second wave of coronavirus.

According to the statement issued by the Saudi Interior Ministry said that flights have been temporarily suspended for a week. According to the notification, the decision to suspend flights could be extended for more than a week.

According to a detailed statement issued by the Saudi Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Health has reported that the wave of the new type of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in different countries. Final information about the virus has not yet been obtained.

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry said that those who have come from any European country or country where the pandemic has spread since December 8, 2020, should take the following steps.

Such people should quarantine themselves at home for two weeks. Have a coronavirus test during quarantine and repeat this test every 5 days.

People who have come from a Europe or a country where the epidemic has spread in the last 3 months should get a coronavirus test immediately.