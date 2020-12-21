AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,011 Decreased By ▼ -125.96 (-0.54%)
KSE100 43,775 Decreased By ▼ -21.82 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,231 Decreased By ▼ -57.83 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ko cruises to five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

  • The tournament capped an 18-event LPGA season that was shut down from mid-February through July because of COVID-19.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday.

Ko, who began the day one shot back of defending champion and compatriot Kim Sei-young, carded a closing six-under-par 66 that brought her to 18 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club for her first win of the pandemic-stained season.

"I still can't believe it, that I'm here, and that I won this tournament," said Ko, who only competed in four LPGA events in 2020 after choosing to remain in Korea when the LPGA Tour resumed play in July amid the pandemic.

"Before the tee off I just (thought), OK, 18 holes left and I go home, so just relax and just enjoy, just keep it up."

England's Hannah Green (67) and Kim (72) finished in a share of second place, one shot clear of American Mina Harigae (68).

Ko birdied two of her first six holes and shook off a bogey at the ninth before making a move at the par-three 12th where she rattled off the first of three consecutive birdies to pad her lead and then added two more over her final three holes.

The tournament capped an 18-event LPGA season that was shut down from mid-February through July because of COVID-19.

The 2021 LPGA season will have 34 official events, starting with the Jan. 21-24 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Ko Jin young LPGA Tour Tiburon Golf Club Hannah Green Mina Harigae

Ko cruises to five-shot victory in LPGA Tour season finale

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters