Pakistan Army soldier martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran operation

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Jatt Bazar in Balochistan’s Awaran Sunday night.

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the army conducted a search/clearance operation upon receipt of intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar.

"Due to intense exchange of fire with terrorists during operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi," the ISPR statement said.

However, he embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding. Security forces have successfully cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar, the ISPR said.

In October, a major terrorism activity was foiled by security forces as they successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation on a militants’ hideout in Balochistan’s Kech district.

A soldier of the Pakistan army was injured during the exchange of fire. The ISPR said one hardcore terrorist, involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces, was also killed during the operation.