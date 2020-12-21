AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -6.88 (-0.15%)
BR30 23,007 Decreased By ▼ -129.28 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,757 Decreased By ▼ -39.03 (-0.09%)
KSE30 18,224 Decreased By ▼ -65.65 (-0.36%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran operation

  • "Due to intense exchange of fire with terrorists during operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi," the ISPR statement said.
  • The army conducted a search/clearance operation upon receipt of intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 21 Dec 2020

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Jatt Bazar in Balochistan’s Awaran Sunday night.

According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the army conducted a search/clearance operation upon receipt of intelligence information regarding the presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar.

"Due to intense exchange of fire with terrorists during operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal was injured and immediately evacuated to Karachi," the ISPR statement said.

However, he embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding. Security forces have successfully cleared the entire area of Jatt Bazar, the ISPR said.

In October, a major terrorism activity was foiled by security forces as they successfully conducted an intelligence-based operation on a militants’ hideout in Balochistan’s Kech district.

A soldier of the Pakistan army was injured during the exchange of fire. The ISPR said one hardcore terrorist, involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces, was also killed during the operation.

ISPR Balochistan Awaran Muhammad Iqbal Jatt Bazar terrorists

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran operation

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters