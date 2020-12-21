Markets
Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,474 ringgit
- Support is at 3,426 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 3,348-3,381 ringgit range.
21 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,474 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 3,504-3,552 ringgit range.
Following its two failures, the contract may have accumulated enough momentum to overcome this barrier. The consolidation triggered by this resistance may have completed and the uptrend may have resumed.
Support is at 3,426 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into the 3,348-3,381 ringgit range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant
Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,474 ringgit
KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs
PM issues stern warning to India
Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown
Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound
What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?
Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt
Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF
Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations
Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack
Read more stories
Comments