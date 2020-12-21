PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away from coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PNL-N) Senator Kalsoom Perveen has passed away from the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Senate Secretariat, Parveen had been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in Islamabad last month after her condition deteriorated, ARYreported.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed grief over the senator's passing. "She did not only serve the people in underdeveloped areas of Balochistan but also played an important role in Pakistani politics," Sanjrani said.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,792 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours across the country. The country also lost 62 people to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 1,680 more people have recovered from the virus in 24 hours. The total count of active cases is 40,491 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 5.15%.

Pakistan has been witnessing the second wave of the coronavirus which has led to the closure of all educational institutions as well as indoor dining and wedding across the country.

A smart lockdown has also been imposed in several parts of the country to curb the spread of the virus.