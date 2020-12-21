Markets
Spot gold may rise to $1,930
21 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,904 per ounce and rise to $1,930.
The metal is riding on a wave c from $1,819.35, which is capable of travelling to $1,930, its 100% projection level.
After the moderate consolidation on Dec. 18, gold could have accumulated enough bullish momentum to rise towards $1,930.
Support is at $1,888, a break below which could cause a fall into the range of $1,862-$1,875.
