PM issues stern warning to India

Zaheer Abbasi 21 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday made it clear to the international community that if India was reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would get befitting response at all level of threat.

Prime Minister tweeted that I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.

The premier further stated that he wanted to again warn the world community, as India's internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests & mishandling of COVID 19, the Modi govt will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan.

He added that in complete violation of international law/India's deliberate firing at Line of Control (LoC) on UNMOGIP vehicle/ despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag shows India's total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law & UN.

Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour, the prime minister added.

Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3,000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children

