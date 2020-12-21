AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

4,000 ex-khasadar, levies personnel integrated into KP police: ISPR

APP 21 Dec 2020

RAWALPINDI: Around 4,000 former Khasadar and Levies personnel on Sunday were integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police after completing four months training in the first phase.

In collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had come to an end, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday.

The first phase of training in different areas of the tribal districts lasted from September to December 2020 in which 4,000 personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were trained by expert trainers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The officials were trained on diverse areas of security including counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with improvised explosive device (IEDs) and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Mehmood Khan, Senior officials of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Police observed the ongoing police training on various occasions and expressed satisfaction.

Police passing out parade ceremonies were held under COVID-19 protocol.

Families of passing out policemen, senior officers of Pakistan army, frontier corps, police and other guests attended the parade.

