ARY Laguna, DHA Gujranwala sign MoU

KARACHI: Following the successful launch of ARY Laguna in Karachi, ARY and DHA bring you a modern real estate project in DHA Gujranwala, titled Ary Laguna - DHA Gujranwala.

ARY and DHA signed an MOU on Dec 18th for the development of ARY Laguna -DHA Gujranwala at the Gujranwala Golf and Country Club. The event was attended by various personalities, including the honorable chief guest Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah HI (M) as well as MSalman Iqbal CEO ARY Group and Chairman ARY Laguna. Also present at the event was the Project Director DHA Gujranwala Brig Muhammad Amer Kayani, who signed the MoU with Salman Iqbal, additionally in attendance were officials of DHA, members of the Gujranwala business community and Yaqoob Iqbal CEO ARY Laguna.

Speaking at the event, Salman Iqbal Chairman ARY Laguna said ‘The launch in Karachi was a massive success for us. The response we have received from investors both local and international has been encouraging. It is because of this success that we have stepped forward with ARY Laguna in Gujranwala, and look forward to make this undertaking as outstanding as the last’. The new project will be reminiscent of ARY Laguna in Karachi, ushering in a new era of highest standards of living with a man-made beach side community in Gujranwala including the largest lagoon in the world.

The project will feature the latest amenities as seen in modern cities across the globe, comprising of 5 Marla, 10 Marla and 1 Kanal plots and houses, mansions and commercial areas designed with luxury and comfort in mind.—PR

