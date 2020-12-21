AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Minister directs formulation of Pakistan Education Policy 2021

APP Updated 21 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, has directed to formulate Pakistan Education Policy 2021 through a widespread consultative process.

The step has been taken under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as earlier Pakistan does not have an updated comprehensive educational policy to represent the country.

Pakistan Education Policy 2021 will ensure a national cohesion and harmony across religious and ethnic divides as well as capturing the divergence that is absolutely essential for the context of Pakistan.

It will also nationally converge on key education aspects for standards, educational stages (primary, middle, high etc) system of exams and admissions, teacher management standards etc. This policy will ensure equity in education for all children and institutions across the country.

In a post shared on twitter, the Minister said, while we have taken number of initiatives including Single National Curriculum (SNC) a formal education policy for country is necessary; so on my direction process has been started by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.

Pakistan developed National Education Policy in 2009 however shortly thereafter in April 2010, the constitution was amended and the subject of Education was fully devolved to the provinces. In September 2011, a Joint Declaration on Education was signed by the all Provinces and the areas.

The joint declaration stated that the federal, provincial and the area representatives declare that the National Education Policy 2009 subject to such adaptations as necessitated in view of 18th constitutional amendment shall continue to be jointly owned national document.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has written a letter to all provinces and the areas government to seek their input on key aspects of the policy convergence and the suggested topics which need to be covered in national policy document.

The ministry also reaching out all other stakeholders, educationists, researchers, writers, academia and encouraging them to actively participate in this nationally importance responsibility.

This national document will be finalized by the end of March 2021.

