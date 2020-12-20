AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains; Saudi eases

  • Dubai's main share index settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties advanced 4.6%.
Reuters 20 Dec 2020

Most major stock indexes in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatari shares outperforming thanks to broad-based gains, while petrochemical shares weighed on the Saudi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 4.9% fall in Advance Petrochemical and a 3% drop in Jabal Omar Development.

The kingdom's economy shrank more slowly in the third quarter as the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic-hit oil sector continued to struggle, data showed on Thursday.

Dubai's main share index settled 0.4% up, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.4%, while DAMAC Properties advanced 4.6%.

DAMAC shares surged over 14% during the day after it called a board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and consider a potential acquisition.

In a separate bourse filing, the firm clarified that the potential acquisition pertains only to increasing its shareholding in a project in London.

The Abu Dhabi index gave up early gains to close 0.4% lower. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, retreated 1.2%, while telecoms firm Etisalat was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index climbed 1%, ending two sessions of losses, as most of its stocks were in positive territory. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar led the gains rising 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.4%, helped by a 7.3% rise in investment bank EFG Hermes .

The International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of Egypt's reform program, allowing the country to draw $1.67 billion under a stand by arrangement (SBA), the fund said on Friday.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.3% to 8,687

ABU DHABI fell 0.4% to 5,114

DUBAI added 0.4% to 2,559

QATAR rose 1% to 10,587

EGYPT up 0.4% to 10,890

BAHRAIN gained 0.3% to 1,498

OMAN eased 0.1 to 3,611

KUWAIT lost 0.3% to 6,159

Saudi Arabia stock Dubai stock

Qatari shares outperform on broad-based gains; Saudi eases

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest ceasefire violation at LoC

Person could face hefty fine, five years in jail for using incorrect map of Pakistan, reads text message

Rapid rise in infections: UNICEF to provide 1.15 million COVID testing kits to Pakistan

Ali Zaidi announces PM's gift of 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders for Karachi

Three PC restaurants sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Formal education policy on the cards, says Shafqat

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan records 80 deaths, 2,615 new infections in 24 hours

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign

CPEC poses no threat to British interests: HC

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters