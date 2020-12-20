Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,685,785 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 76,207,740 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 48,584,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 11,392 new deaths and 629,483 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,971, followed by Brazil with 706 and Mexico with 627.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 316,202 deaths from 17,659,271 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 186,356 deaths from 7,213,155 cases, India with 145,477 deaths from 10,031,223 cases, Mexico with 117,876 deaths from 1,313,675 cases, and Italy with 68,447 deaths from 1,938,083 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 160 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Italy with 113, Peru with 112, Slovenia 111 and Bosnia-Herzegovina 110.

Europe overall has 514,689 deaths from 23,760,572 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 483,959 deaths from 14,609,974 infections, and the United States and Canada 330,313 deaths from 18,159,017 cases.

Asia has reported 210,360 deaths from 13,393,621 cases, the Middle East 86,760 deaths from 3,760,963 cases, Africa 58,761 deaths from 2,492,919 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,682 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.