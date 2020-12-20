AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Rapid rise in infections: UNICEF to provide 1.15 million COVID testing kits to Pakistan

  • Pakistan will receive the consignment of testing kits from the UN Agency in January 2021
  • The testing kits are being provided to Pakistan with the funding from the World Bank
Fahad Zulfikar 20 Dec 2020

(Karachi) In wake of rapid increase in demand for coronavirus diagnostic kits, the UNICEF has decided to provide 1.15 million testing kits to Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) made the decision after the number of COVID-19 infections increased in the country amid second wave of the disease. Reportedly, Pakistan will receive the consignment of testing kits from the UN Agency in January 2021.

The coronavirus testing kits are being provided to Pakistan with the funding from the World Bank. As part of the process, the provinces will inform the federal authorities about their requirement of testing kits, and the consignment supplied by the UNICEF will be distributed among the provinces.

It is reported that the health authorities will allocate at least 4,50,000 corona testing kits to Sindh.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to procure "rapid test kits" that can diagnose the presence of coronavirus in a person's body within 20 minutes while the test will initially cost Rs2,000.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) stated the registration of the rapid test kit has been duly approved. The kit will detect the presence of the virus within 20 minutes and people will not have to wait for 24 hours to get the results.

