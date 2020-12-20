AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ali Zaidi announces PM's gift of 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders for Karachi

  • Minister says fire tenders with the capacity to hold 7,000 litres of water and two fire bowers are on their way to Karachi
  • The fire tenders are being provided under Karachi package being delayed since 2017
Fahad Zulfikar 20 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has announced Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi, which included fire bowsers and tenders to strengthen the city's fire department.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the minister said that 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders with the capacity to hold 7,000 litres of water and two fire bowers are on their way to Karachi.

He thanked the prime minister for approving the vehicles for the city.

"50 State of the Art Fire Tenders of 7,000 liters of water & foam capacity + 2 Water Bowsers loaded on a ship & on their way to KHI. Thank You PM @ImranKhanPTI for this gift to KHI!" he tweeted.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the federal government was purchasing 50 new fire tenders that would be given to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by January 2021.

The Fire Department has 44 fire tenders while over two dozen vehicles have malfunctioned or are in disuse. A scheme to provide modern machinery and equipment to the Fire Department under the Karachi Package has been delayed since 2017.

