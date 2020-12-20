Formal education policy on the cards, says Shafqat

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said the Education Ministry has started the process of formulating a “formal education policy.”

In a tweet on Sunday, he said: “While we have taken a number of initiatives including single national curriculum, a formal education policy for the country is necessary.”

He added, “So on my direction a process has been started by the Ministry of Education which includes widespread consultation. All suggestions welcome.”

Earlier, the minister said the government was trying to introduce a uniform syllabus in public and private institutions across the country.

Shafqat stated that the government wanted to implement uniform education system in consultation with the provinces.

He said that uniform curriculum of four to five subjects would be enforced for private and public sector institutions across the country while private institutions would be permitted to introduce three to four subjects of their choice under the new education policy.