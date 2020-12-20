AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021 to meet the demand of gas.

One cargo that was scheduled for 30 December and was intended to supply for January 2021, has been moved a few days ago into January.

In addition, volume has been increased in certain cargoes.

With these robust steps, the load management plan approved by the Cabinet for this winter remains undisturbed, whereby curtailment will be done primarily for the CNG and captive power units as needed.

Moreover, the city loads have increased by more than nine percent in the SNGPL in the last week alone on account of a severe cold wave resulting in pressure drops.

The SSGC faces similar drops in Karachi and Quetta.

For instance, with each 1 degree Celsius drop in temperature, the demand increases by 6mmcfd in Islamabad-Rawalpindi alone.

Therefore, the public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops.

Pakistan will be moving 30 percent more LNG molecules in this January compared to January 2018, at the cheapest ever price of $6.34 for a peak winter month.

