AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

NNI 20 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: The United Nations on Friday confirmed that a vehicle of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was hit by an “unidentified object” near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of Line of Control (LoC) in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region, but the occupants were not injured.

“The Mission is currently investigating the incident,” Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in response to a question from media persons at the regular briefing in New York.

He said the incident occurred when UNMOGIP military observers were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot as part of the Mission’s mandate to observe and report on ceasefire violations at LOC in Jamm and Kashmir.

“UNMOGIP personnel and the driver were not harmed but the vehicle sustained some damage,” the spokesman said.

In Islamabad, the Foreign office said that Indian troops “specifically targeted” the UN vehicle carrying two UNMOGIP officers from across the Line of Control, in what was termed a “new low” in their conduct. The UNMOGIP officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations when they came under fire, the Foreign Office said.

The officers were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

The incident happened as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference in Abu Dhabi that he had credible information that India was planning a “surgical strike” against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.