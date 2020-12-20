AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Corporate restructuring cos can help resolve issue of NPLs: SECP chief

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan has stated that the issue of non-performing loans of financial institutions, amounting to Rs853 billion as of Sept, 2020, can be resolved through corporate restructuring companies under the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) and the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016 (CRC Act).

Addressing a recently held webinar, the Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan emphasized the importance of an efficient mechanism for resolving insolvency to reduce failure rate among businesses and preserve jobs. He further stated that resolving insolvency must be a priority and these laws have improved our position on World Bank’s doing business index. He stressed that real success depends on their effective implementation help surviving businesses from the adverse impact of the pandemic. Mr. Khan also highlighted the issue of non-performing loans of financial institutions, amounting to Rs853 billion as of Sept, 2020, that can be resolved through corporate restructuring companies. He also informed that one such company has already been licensed by the SECP besides introducing necessary amendments in CRC Act.

The SECP organized a webinar on Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) and the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016 (CRC Act) to create awareness about corporate insolvency laws. Honorable Justice Jawad Hassan, Commercial & Constitutional Judge of Lahore High Court graced the event as chief guest. These laws provide a structured process for distressed companies to attempt their revival through corporate or financial restructuring plans and provide a well-defined mechanism for resolution of non-performing loans. Justice Jawad Hassan supported the concept introduced by chairman SECP that "a company alive is better than a company dead." He further said that now when the laws are in place, we need to introduce the policies and create awareness regarding these laws so that the sick companies may be rehabilitated. Justice Jawad said that the present government and the SECP has full support of judiciary in order to ensure that laws related to restructuring and rehabilitation of companies be implemented properly instead of winding up every other company. He also appreciated the efforts of SECP and Qanoondan for organizing the session and reaching out to lawyers and judiciary to ensure that the mission of rehabilitation of corporate structure in Pakistan is achieved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Corporate restructuring cos can help resolve issue of NPLs: SECP chief

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.