Mobile phones’ import grows 45.26pc during Jul-Nov: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $724.85 million during July-November (2020-21) compared to $498.463 million in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 45.26 percent, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review increased by 31.32 percent during the period under review by going up from $682.762 million in 2019-20 to $896.597 million during the current fiscal year. On year-on-year basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 50.04 percent during November 2020, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile phone imports during November 2020 were recorded at $166.124 million against the imports of $110.723 million during November 2019, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the mobile phone imports increased by 155.30 percent in November 2020, when compared to the imports of $65.069 million in October 2020.

On year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports into Pakistan increased by 38.81 percent during November 2020, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The telecom imports during November 2020 were recorded at $204.953 million against the imports of $147.648 million during November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports increased by 102.14 percent in November 2020, compared to the imports of $101.390 million in October 2020.

Other apparatus imports during July-November decreased by 6.39 percent by going down from $184.596 million in 2019-20 to $172.512 million during the current fiscal year.

