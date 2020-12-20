AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Mobile phones’ import grows 45.26pc during Jul-Nov: PBS

Tahir Amin 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $724.85 million during July-November (2020-21) compared to $498.463 million in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 45.26 percent, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review increased by 31.32 percent during the period under review by going up from $682.762 million in 2019-20 to $896.597 million during the current fiscal year. On year-on-year basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 50.04 percent during November 2020, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile phone imports during November 2020 were recorded at $166.124 million against the imports of $110.723 million during November 2019, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the mobile phone imports increased by 155.30 percent in November 2020, when compared to the imports of $65.069 million in October 2020.

On year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports into Pakistan increased by 38.81 percent during November 2020, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The telecom imports during November 2020 were recorded at $204.953 million against the imports of $147.648 million during November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports increased by 102.14 percent in November 2020, compared to the imports of $101.390 million in October 2020.

Other apparatus imports during July-November decreased by 6.39 percent by going down from $184.596 million in 2019-20 to $172.512 million during the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Mobile phones’ import grows 45.26pc during Jul-Nov: PBS

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.