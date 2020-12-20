AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

7 legislatives seats: ECP has yet to issue schedule for by-elections

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 20 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), so far, has failed to issue by-elections’ schedule for seven of eight legislative seats of National Assembly and provincial assemblies despite announcing to hold by-elections on these seats and appointing electoral staff for this purpose a couple of days ago.

The ECP announced by-elections on eight seats earlier Thursday. But on Friday, the ECP issued by-polls schedule for only one seat — Sindh Assembly’s PS-52 Umerkot-II where by-elections are scheduled on January 18 next year. The ECP, also on Friday appointed District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for by-polls on the remaining seven seats but polling date was not announced till filing of this report on Friday evening.

The seats are: Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II, Punjab Assembly’s PP-51 Gujranwala-I, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-63 Nowshera-III, Balochistan Assembly’s PB-20 Pishin-III and National Assembly’s NA-45 Kurram-I and NA-75 Sialkot-IV.

The ECP announcement to hold by-polls came just over two weeks after postponing these polls till January 31 next year on the recommendation of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the backdrop of rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country that has claimed hundreds of precious lives. Moreover, the electoral body announced by-polls on the demand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its Sindh government without consulting the federal government, all the other three provinces and any other political party except PPP.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja attended by senior ECP officials as well as PPP leader Taj Haider, Chief Minister Sindh’s Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab and other senior Sindh government officials on Thursday.

No representative from the federal government and other three provincial governments attended the meeting, ECP admitted in a press release issued after the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

7 legislatives seats: ECP has yet to issue schedule for by-elections

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.