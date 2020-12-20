PCB confirms Wasim as chief selector

LAHORE: With a view to ensuring consistency and continuity till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Muhammad Wasim as Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee, while Saleem Yousuf has been confirmed as the PCB Cricket Committee head.

Both the appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday. Muhammad Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January, while the PCB Cricket Committee’s first meeting of 2021 will be held in Karachi in the lead up to the first Test, which will start at the National Stadium from 26th January.

The 43-year-old Wasim is presently head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, which is second on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By virtue of being the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim was a member of Misbah-ul-Haq’s selection panel until 30 November.

Wasim will assume charge of his new responsibilities following the conclusion of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whose five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 1st January 2021.

Saleem Yousuf last served the PCB as a member of the national selection committee from 2013-2015. The former wicket keeper-batsman will head the panel that presently includes Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB Cricket Committee’s remit is to advise the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said “We are delighted to confirm the appointments of two high-quality individuals as Chair of the Selection and PCB Cricket Committees. Both will serve for an initial three-year period till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

