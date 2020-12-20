ATC sends MNA, four others on remand till 30th

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court Karachi on Saturday handed over MNA Ali Wazir and four other accused, who are facing sedition charges, to the police on physical remand till December 30 as no lawyer appeared on their behalf during the proceedings.

The move came as the police requested the court to grant remand till January 17 with an argument that further interrogation and more arrests were required.

As the accused were shifted back to the Sohrab Goth Police Station in an armoured vehicle after registering their attendance, the ATC ain Clifton sought the case file.

Meanwhile, the SSP Investigation allegedly misbehaved with the media persons and ordered the police to expel them from the courtroom, as strict security measures had been taken around the premises.

Earlier, it was expected that Wazir and others would be presented before an anti-terrorism court in Malir but the case was later shifted to another court in Clifton.

On Thursday, a judicial magistrate in Peshawar had remanded Wazir – a National Assembly member from South Waziristan – into the Sindh Police’s custody after he was presented before the court.

The move came after Wazir was arrested earlier on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several other PTM (Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement) leaders in Karachi after a recent public meeting.

It is mentioned in the FIR registered with the Sohrab Goth Police Station that they committed several offences, including sedition, delivering hate speeches, hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Wazir was taken into custody after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the APS Peshawar tragedy, which had left 147 people, mostly students, dead. It is in this context, it has been reported on Thursday that the ongoing talks between the PTM and the government were in danger of collapse as the arrest infuriated Pashteen and others.