AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

60th anniversary of UN Declaration on Decolonization: Pakistan spotlights struggle of Kashmiris, Palestinians for self-determination

APP 20 Dec 2020

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan highlighted the struggle of peoples in occupied Palestine and Kashmir for their right of self-determination at an event organized by Russia, South Africa and Vietnam on Friday to mark the 60th anniversary of the landmark UN Declaration on Decolonization.

The commemorative meeting, held on the sidelines of the 75th session of UN General Assembly, was attended by nearly 100 member states.

Adopted by the General Assembly on 14 December 1960, the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, called for the immediate cessation of “all armed action or repressive measures of all kinds directed against dependent peoples” to enable them to exercise peacefully and freely their freedom of choice.

“Today, this declaration has become an epitome of freedom struggle from colonial oppression, alien domination and foreign occupation,” Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the meeting.

But sixty years on, he said millions of people in the “non-governing territories” and under occupation in Palestine, Kashmir as well as other situations continue to yearn for their inalienable right to self-determination.

“The on-going oppression of Kashmiris for the last seven decades. Especially since 5 August 2019, is regrettable, illegal and in violation of the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and international law,” Aamir Khan said, noting that the UN and its various bodies had frequently denounced these measures and policies.

“The use of brute force – including naked military force, demographic changes amounting to genocide, extra judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, curfews and lockdowns, communications and economic blackouts and illegal settlements — are outlawed under international law, and are in violations of human rights and other related laws,” the Pakistani delegate said.

“Another concern is using the canard of portraying the legitimate freedom struggles as ‘terrorism’,” he said.

“The misuse of counter-terrorism laws is most rampant today in situations of foreign occupation and alien domination, including by discretionary legal tools to deny the right of self-determination through imposition of digital and physical lockdowns and indefinite curfews.”

Pakistan, he said, had always remained a staunch supporter of decolonization, and played a leading role in helping many countries in Africa and Asia to secure independence from their colonial occupiers.

“We also continue to promote the universal realization for the right of self-determination of all peoples living under alien domination and foreign occupation,” pointing to Wednesday’s resolution adopted by the 193-member Assembly.—APP

60th anniversary of UN Declaration on Decolonization: Pakistan spotlights struggle of Kashmiris, Palestinians for self-determination

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.