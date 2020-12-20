FFC sets new world record in discharging, packing of DAP

AVN
89.24
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP
9.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC
134.28
Decreased By
▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL
10.32
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC
110.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT
63.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL
48.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL
21.27
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL
18.16
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
15.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL
136.71
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC
78.93
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL
5.86
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL
29.72
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO
27.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL
3.92
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
15.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF
41.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC
109.78
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL
39.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL
13.37
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC
95.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER
9.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL
95.72
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO
208.09
Increased By
▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP
45.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL
22.09
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG
75.35
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY
28.56
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL
1.08
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
