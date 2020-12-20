FFC sets new world record in discharging, packing of DAP

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has achieved a milestone by registering new world record in discharging and packing of 11,802 metric tons of DAP fertilizer at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) within least amount of time, ie, 24 hours, a press release issued by the FFC said.

The previous record of discharging of fertilizer from a vessel and its packing was also made by FFC 14 years ago and now the company has broken its own record by packing 431 metric tons more fertilizer on Friday.

