17 more corona patients die in Sindh: CM

KARACHI: As many as 17 more corona patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,319 and 1120 new cases emerged when 10,372 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday. He said that overnight 17 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,319 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,372 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,120 cases that constituted 10.8 percent current detection rate.

The CM said that currently 21,004 patients are under treatment, of them 20,158 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 727 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,120, 910 have been detected from Karachi.

The CM has urged people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.

