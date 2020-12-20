AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

17 more corona patients die in Sindh: CM

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

KARACHI: As many as 17 more corona patients died overnight, lifting the death toll to 3,319 and 1120 new cases emerged when 10,372 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday. He said that overnight 17 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,319 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,372 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,120 cases that constituted 10.8 percent current detection rate.

The CM said that currently 21,004 patients are under treatment, of them 20,158 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 727 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,120, 910 have been detected from Karachi.

The CM has urged people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

17 more corona patients die in Sindh: CM

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.