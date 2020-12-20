Larkana Bar invites Maryam Nawaz for speech on 27th

LARKANA: Larkana Bar Association has written a letter to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to deliver a speech at the SHC Bar during her visit to the city on December 27 on the eve of 13th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, sources said on Saturday.

The letter has been sent to Maryam Nawaz inviting her for an address to the Sindh High Court Bar Larkana.

Larkana High Court Bar Association General Secretary Ashfaq Hussain Abro has penned the letter to Maryam Nawaz. The TV channel quoting its sources said Maryam Nawaz has assured her attendance at the Larkana High Court Bar ceremony.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned Maryam Nawaz inviting her to Larkana on the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who was also the first woman prime minister of any Muslim country.—INP