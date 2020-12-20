LAHORE: Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) women graduates from across the province joined in person and online celebrating their achievements in taking the step towards self-employment in the digital age. At the ceremony 100 women graduated from PSDF’s online courses, designed to empower women for the digital economy. Present as chief guest at the ceremony was Andleeb Abbas, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Member of National Assembly.

