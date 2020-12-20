AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Not a penny used for uplift of area in tenure of Shehbaz’

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Yuhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif but not a penny was used for the development of the area in his tenure perhaps in the tenure of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, development work continued with the cost of rupees 30 million to develop Yuhanabad as model village.

He said that due to a long period in jail, families of innocents faced many economic issues while in the tenure of PTI all the available resources being utilized to eliminate financial crisis among religious minorities.

He expressed these views during in a distribution ceremony of Rikshaws and Ration among deserving religious minorities in Yuhanabad on Saturday.

Arch Bishop of Lahore Sebastian Shaw, local leadership of PTI and representatives of religious minorities were also present on the occasion. During his address, the minister wished Happy Christmas to the community and said that entire nation knows who was famous as the 10 percent and who went abroad on the name of false illness.

He said that opposition has feared that day by day popularity graph of I.K is going high due to raise Kashmir issue at international forum and other side cases of corruption are becoming a symbol of representatives of previous government due to loot maar.

He distributed Keys of Rikshaws among religious minorities and also inspected development work in the Yuhanabad. He appealed to administration to speed up the work to eliminate obstacles facing by the community due to development work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

‘Not a penny used for uplift of area in tenure of Shehbaz’

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.