‘Not a penny used for uplift of area in tenure of Shehbaz’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Yuhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif but not a penny was used for the development of the area in his tenure perhaps in the tenure of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, development work continued with the cost of rupees 30 million to develop Yuhanabad as model village.

He said that due to a long period in jail, families of innocents faced many economic issues while in the tenure of PTI all the available resources being utilized to eliminate financial crisis among religious minorities.

He expressed these views during in a distribution ceremony of Rikshaws and Ration among deserving religious minorities in Yuhanabad on Saturday.

Arch Bishop of Lahore Sebastian Shaw, local leadership of PTI and representatives of religious minorities were also present on the occasion. During his address, the minister wished Happy Christmas to the community and said that entire nation knows who was famous as the 10 percent and who went abroad on the name of false illness.

He said that opposition has feared that day by day popularity graph of I.K is going high due to raise Kashmir issue at international forum and other side cases of corruption are becoming a symbol of representatives of previous government due to loot maar.

He distributed Keys of Rikshaws among religious minorities and also inspected development work in the Yuhanabad. He appealed to administration to speed up the work to eliminate obstacles facing by the community due to development work.

