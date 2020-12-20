AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP to hold webinar on women’s financial inclusion tomorrow

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is all set to launch consultation on reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion.

As a part of these efforts, the SBP has decided to organize a webinar titled “Consultative Launch of Banking on Equality Policy: Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion.”

According to the SBP, women’s access to financial and economic opportunities is essential for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. However, women in Pakistan are disproportionately underserved by the financial system.

Only 18 percent of adult women in Pakistan have an active bank account compared with 51 percent men.

In order to address the gender disparities, the State Bank has adopted a medium-term national target of 20 million active women bank accounts by 2023 under National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

The target will be achieved through the launch of a policy to reduce the gender gap in financial inclusion, titled Banking on Equality, which aims to promote women financial inclusion in Pakistan.

“Banking on Equality: Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion,” is a flagship policy initiative of State Bank of Pakistan for promoting women financial inclusion.

The policy will introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through specific measures to bring a shift towards gender friendly business practices.

To initiate a national dialogue on women financial inclusion, the SBP has organized a webinar titled “Consultative Launch of Banking on Equality Policy: Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion” on Monday (Dec 21) at 1730 PST.

The webinar, that will be shown live on the State Bank’s Facebook page aims to promote awareness of the significance of women financial inclusion and hold discussions among distinguished international thought leaders to discuss practical ways to give a boost to women financial inclusion in Pakistan.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir will host the consultative launch of the Banking on Equality policy with introductory presentation on the policy by SBP Deputy Governor Ms Sima Kamil, and followed by a high level panel discussion around women’s financial inclusion.

The panel members would include Princess Zahra Aga Khan Director Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Ms Ceyla Pazarbasioglu from IMF and Dr Reza Baqir Governor, State Bank of Pakistan while Dr. Anita Zaidi from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) will moderate the panel discussion.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan is a Member of the Board of Directors of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Princess Zahra serves in various leadership roles within the Aga Khan Development Network, including as Trustee of the Aga Khan University and the University of Central Asia.

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu is Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department (SPR) of the IMF. In this capacity, she leads the work on the IMF’s strategic direction and the design, implementation, and evaluation of Fund policies. Pazarbasioglu previously served as Vice President at the World Bank Group.

The panel moderator, Dr Anita Zaidi, is the President of Gender Equality at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SBP to hold webinar on women’s financial inclusion tomorrow

Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

US authorises Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccination drive in Pakistan expected in Q2 2021: IMF

Fed tweaks banking restrictions to allow some buybacks, dividends

Rising gas demand: 12 LNG cargoes arranged for next month

UN confirms its vehicle hit by ‘unidentified object’

Attack on UN vehicle: Indian diplomat summoned

Wheat, sugar import: TCP commission reduced to 0.75pc

IHC told: Steps being taken to address issues raised by EASA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.