Power of people will send ‘selected govt’ home: Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the opposition has not asked the army chief to overthrow the selected government, however, the power of the people will send this government to home.

Talking to media, here today, Ahsan, while reacting to Imran Khan Interview, said the institutions are not worried about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but are anxious due to the poor performance of the incumbent government. “Our long march would help save the country; on February 1, the PDM leadership will announce the final date of long march. All the PDM parties are united like a fist,” Ahsan said.

The PML-N leader maintained that the politicians have always strengthened Pakistan, which suffered in martial laws. “Every democratic government has strengthened Pakistan; lessons should be learned from history,” he said, adding: “Now is the time for the Establishment and others to learn from the past, all the doors of Establishment interference in politics should be closed, politicians have learned from the past, the Establishment should also learn (from mistakes).”

Reacting to action of anti-corruption, FIA, police against the opposition members at the behest of the incumbent government, Ahsan said the current selected government would leave after a few months, therefore, the government officials of these entities should not betray their oath. “Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz have been arrested on the basis of revenge only,” he said, adding: “Supreme Court has questioned the way accountability is being carried out by the NAB.”

Terming the PDM’s Lahore Declaration as the most important resolution after the Pakistan resolution, the PML-N leader said all the parties have promised to work together; the opposition is striving for a just struggle for the supremacy of Constitution.

Expressing concern over soaring inflation, Ahsan asked the government to provide relief to the salaried class by increasing the salaries of government employees by 20%. He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not increased the defence budget in the last two years. Why Saudi Arabia, UAE are angry with Pakistan, he questioned.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said one feels pity for this prime minister who has to tell the people that the army is subordinate to him. Commenting on Imran’s statement, Maryam said: The new slogan “Banda Tabedar Hai” (the man is obedient) was an instant success and resulted in a hash tag and top trend on Twitter as soon as she addressed the crowd in Multan.

Maryam also praised PML-N leader Mudassar Qayyum Nahra for his steadfastness and promise to stand by Nawaz Sharif no matter how many cases are registered against him.

Maryam in a tweet said food factories were being forced to buy substandard and costly sugar through threats using government department. Citing complaints being received from everywhere, she said that the owners were being harassed and warned that their factories would be closed if they did not buy sugar at a price Rs8 higher than the market rate.

