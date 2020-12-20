AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
1000-bed hospital project approved: People of Punjab to be provided with Sehat Insaf Card: CM

Muhammad Saleem 20 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved the 1000-bed hospital project on Ferozepur Road in Lahore for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

“Every citizen of Punjab will be provided with the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ by 2021,” the CM said at the 47th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development held at the CM’s Office here on Saturday.

The meeting approved different development projects of public welfare.

It also gave its approval to set up “Panahgas” in all the divisional headquarters besides the provincial metropolis with the cooperation of the Bait-ul-Maal.

Approval was also given in principle to construct an emergency and OPD block at the teaching hospital in DG Khan which would cost Rs2 billion.

The CM directed officials to resolve the issues related to transfer of land allocated for the new hospital in Lahore at the earliest.

He directed the health department to deal with the important matters for setting up of an emergency and OPD block at the earliest.

The meeting also decided to revamp a 122-kilometre-long road from Chokiwala (N-55) tehsil Taunsa to N-70 (Chappar/Balochistan) via Zain, Barthi and Kharar Buzdar at a sum of Rs9 billion.

The road from Chowkiwala to Zain will be constructed by the Punjab government with its own resources while the federal government will be requested to provide funds for the construction of the rest of the portion.

The construction of this road will facilitate transportation between Punjab and Balochistan.

The meeting also approved sewerage work of urban road package for PP-289 DG Khan city and decided to establish Punjab House in Gwadar to be constructed by Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab.

The meeting also approved the revamping of four important roads of Faisalabad including Samundri road, Tandianwala road, Jarranwala road and Jhang road under Chief Minister’s Development Package for Faisalabad. Procurement of three armoured carrier vehicles for the riverine area of Southern Punjab was approved in the meeting.

