CJP vows to bring democratic values in system

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday vowed to bring democratic values in the system and said both judges and lawyers are responsible for dispense of justice to promote these values.

Addressing a ceremony at Punjab Bar Council in Lahore, CJP said that there is no discrimination between judges and lawyers. He said that both stakeholders take each other into confidence over matters regarding courts and lawyers. He said wall between judges and lawyers had been demolished to a great extent and an attempt was being made to move forward with mutual consultation regarding the court matters.

He said lawyers were always taken into confidence on every issue including appointment of judges and to resolve their problems is the first priority. He said more judges would be appointed with mutual consultation.

He said that judges and lawyers are two wheel of a cart and asked them that they should not be getting violent in front of judges and advised them to adopt the legal course if they have any objection on judgment of any judge.

The Chief Justice said that it was the work of the Supreme Court to lay down new laws and explain them. The CJP also wished that the legal community would remain steadfast in the learning process. He also congratulated the lawyers’ community for abolishing the culture of the strikes.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Later, the Chief Justice inaugurated PBC extension project and Centre of Excellence and Biometric System.

